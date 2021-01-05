Heavy snowfall continues to cut off Kashmir from world

Srinagar, January 05 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir remained cut off from the outside world for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, as snowfall affected surface and air traffic.

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the third straight day due to heavy snowfall around Jawahar Tunnel and in Banihal of Ramban district.

Thousands of vehicles including business loaded trucks stranded on the highway because of landslides and snowfall in Ramban and rains in Udhampur area. Over 3000 vehicles including trucks have been stranded between Udhampur and Ramban since Saturday evening,” said a traffic police officer.

Similarly, 170 Srinagar-bound light motor vehicles (LMVs) and 150 heavy vehicles besides 20 Jammu-bound LMVs were stranded between Ramsu and Jawahar Tunnel.

Around 80 Srinagar-bound LMVs have been stranded in Ramban and 50 HMVs in Chanderkot while 190 Srinagar- bound tankers have been stranded in Batote area.

The Mughal Road, an alternate road that connects the Kashmir valley to Jammu region through Shopian-Rajouri axis, also remains closed in the winter due to heavy snowfall.

Districts in south Kashmir also witnessed the maximum impact of the snowfall as plains in these areas have received almost 2 feet deep snow since Saturday night while Kashmir Valley higher reaches have recorded a heavy snowfall of almost 3 feet deep during the last two days.

Meanwhile, flight operations at the Srinagar Airport remained affected for the third consecutive day due to inclement weather. All 28 flights that were scheduled for Monday were cancelled due to “snowfall causing poor runway visibility”, Airport Authority of India officials said.

