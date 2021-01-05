Pakistan Army expresses complete solidarity with resilient, brave Kashmiri brethren

Rawalpindi, January 05 (KMS): Pakistan Army has expressed complete solidarity with resilient and brave Kashmiri brethren till realization of their just cause in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

This resolve was expressed at 238th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi, today (Tuesday), with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.

The participants undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

The forum reiterated that with the blessing of Almighty Allah, the determined Kashmiris shall succeed in their freedom struggle as decades of atrocities by Indian occupational forces have failed to suppress their ever strengthening movement.

The military commanders also expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made for regional peace and stability.

Dilating upon the current security environment, the corps commanders noted that defeat of complete threat spectrum is only possible through a comprehensive national effort, where all segments of the society play their rightful role. The forum specially discussed the ongoing security situation along the Line of Control, Working Boundary and Eastern Border. It noted that training and professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness and thwart any possible misadventure.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said highest standards of capability and maintaining cutting edge at all levels is vital to meet all challenges in tandem with other elements of national power.

The forum voiced extreme respect and appreciation for all those who are putting their lives at stake fighting COVID-19 pandemic. The participants paid special tribute to all shuhada and their families for supreme sacrifices rendered for peaceful and secure Pakistan, especially the recent incidents in Balochistan. The forum said that their sacrifices would not go waste as terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs.

