Senate resolution condemns grave HR abuses in IIOJK

Islamabad, January 05 (KMS): The Senate of Pakistan today unanimously passed a resolution condemning the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The opposition leader, Raja Zafarul Haq moved the resolution which demanded an immediate release of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Aasiya Andrabi, who is illegally detained in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Those who participated in the discussion include Raja Zafarul Haq, Sherry Rehman, Musaddik Malik, Ayesha Raza Farooq and Mian Attique Sheikh.

