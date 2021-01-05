WKAF deplores continued denial of right to self-determination to Kashmiris by India

Washington, D.C., January 05 (KMS): The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) led by Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai has said that on January 5, 1949, the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) affirmed Kashmir’s right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite but more than seven decades later, India’s brutal military occupation has continuously denied the Kashmiris this right.

The WKAF said this in a statement issued on the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day, today.

It said today, the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is existential. It said, with 100,000 civilian deaths, 10,000 missing and civic, political and economic life critically suppressed, the people of IIOJK are on the brink of genocide.

“In a further escalation of oppressive tactics, in 2019, India imposed the longest internet blackout ever in a democracy, while engineering laws that are forcibly grabbing land and changing the demographics of the region in favor of Indian settler colonies. As recently as November 2020, India has carried out surprise raids against non-governmental organizations (NGOs), media outlets, human rights activists, political opponents and journalists,” it said.

The statement said on the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day, the (WKAF) strongly condemns India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and the human rights violations resulting from it.

“73 years of oppression and terror have not weakened the Kashmiris’ commitment to self-determination. It is the responsibility of all nations who uphold democracy and human rights to champion our cause. The WKAF is hopeful that the new Biden-Harris administration will take the lead in this vital work,” it added.

