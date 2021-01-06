Any conflagration in Kashmir region to disturb global peace: Bashir Tarar

Ottawa (Canada), January 06 (KMS): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that any conflagration in the Kashmir region disturb the global peace.

The high commissioner said this in an interview with a Canadian Television.

Raza Bashir Tarar said that India’s revocation of the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and a consistent denial of Kashmiris’ Right to Self-determination are manifestation of an Indian game-plan that dovetails into a larger Hindu supremacist ideology.

He said the changing the special status of IIOJ&K had made it clear that India did not care about anyone even the UN resolutions.

