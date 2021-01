CRPF officer killed as rooftop falls in Srinagar

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an officer of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector was killed after a shed collapsed due to snowfall in Hazratbal area of Srinagar.

The CRPF Sub Inspector identified as H C Murmu was immediately taken to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences, where Medical Superintendent of hospital, Dr Farooq Jan, said that the CRPF officer was brought dead.

CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh in Srinagar also confirmed officer’s death.

