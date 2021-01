Chandigarh, January 06 (KMS): An Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan late on Tuesday while on a routine training mission.

The pilot managed to bail out safely.

“During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical fault. The pilot ejected safely. There is no loss of life. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” a tweet by the IAF said.

