India using state machinery to suppress Kashmiris: Naqashbandi

Islamabad, January 06 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, has said that India with all its government machinery is suppressing the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqashbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said, Indian troops enjoying impunity under black laws are framing innocent Kashmiri people in false cases, torturing and murdering them in fake encounters. This situation has resulted in surge in human rights abuses in IIOJK, he said.

Syed Faiz Naqashbandi deplored that Indian troops killed three youth in a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar, last week. The height of Indian repression is that the Indian government is not giving the dead bodies of these innocent civilians to their parents for last religious rights, he added.

The statement appealed to the international community and world human rights organizations including Amnesty International to take strong notice of the atrocities committed by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Syed Faiz Naqashbandi also condemned the continued illegal and arbitrary house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq since August 05, 2019. He said, the Mirwaiz has been deprived from offering Friday prayers for more than 75 times continuously. He demanded immediate release of the Mirwaiz and other Hurriyat leaders and innocent Kashmiris illegally detained in different jails of IIOJK and India.

