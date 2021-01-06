India’s involvement in promoting unrest in Balochistan cannot be ruled out: Shafqat Mehmood

Islamabad, January 06 (KMS): Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood has said Indian’s involvement in promoting sectarianism, massacre of innocent workers, and unrest in Balochistan, cannot be ruled out.

Talking to a private channel, he said India has adopted a negative policy of sabotaging peace towards Pakistan.

Condemning the brutal killing of coalmine workers of Hazara Community in Balochistan, he said, Indian involvement in such terrorist acts cannot be rejected.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who visited the Hazara Community to resolve the matter, has said Prime Minister will also visit Balochistan soon.

