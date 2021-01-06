OIC HR body demands immediate release of Aasiya Andrabi

Jeddah, January 06 (KMS): The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the illegal detention of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Aasiya Andrabi, and her two associates in an Indian jail.

The IPHRC in a statement issued in Jeddah said that the charges, based on India’s controversial Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), against Aasiya Andrabi and her associates, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen, were concocted and baseless.

The statement said, according to media reports, Andrabi and her associates, like other political prisoners in IIOJK, are being held without access to a free and fair trial and are subjected to physical and psychological torture and denied critical medical care, endangering their lives in contravention of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The IPHRC said that despite her advancing age, deteriorating health condition and the threat of coronavirus, Andrabi is being held on fabricated charges and denied due process. It said the situation was deeply concerning.

The commission reiterated its strong concerns over growing incidents of illegal detention of human rights and political activists, and members of civil society and media by the Indian forces’ personnel. It said draconian laws such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and the UAPA form the basis of many of the detentions.

The IPHRC urged the UN, OIC member states and the international human rights organizations to demand the immediate release of Aasiya Andrabi, her associates and all other illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners under draconian laws. It also called for Hurriyat activists to be granted free and fair trials, an annulment of all discriminatory laws and restoration of fundamental freedoms for Kashmiris.

The IPHRC also stressed the need for the UN and OIC fact-finding missions and Indian cooperation in the establishment of an inquiry under the UN auspices. It urged the Indian government to halt gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK. The commission called for implementation of the UN Security Council and OIC resolutions to allow the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

