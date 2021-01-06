Pakistan expects Biden to raise voice against HR violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, January 06 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan expects United States President-elect Joe Biden to continue raising his voice against the trampling of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking in the Senate, Qureshi said Joe Biden was “experienced in foreign policy” and was aware of the Kashmir issue.

He said: “It is good news that he has raised his voice about the way human rights are trampled in [occupied] Kashmir and we expect he will continue to do the same in the future [after assuming power].”If the US and the European Union raise effective voices for human rights in the occupied territory, then a “seed of hope” will bloom in the oppressed Kashmiris, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...