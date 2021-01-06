Rally in Neelam valley demands un role for Kashmir solution

Neelam Valley (AJK), January 06 (KMS): A rally was organized by the Paasban-e-Hurriyat at Athmaqam, the capital of Neelam Valley, to demand implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution on January 5, 1949 on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

A large number of people participated in the rally. The participants chanted slogans against the Indian military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides others, the rally was attended by Hurriyat leaders, traders and social workers including Malik Sharafat Hussain,Anis-ur-Rehman, Abdul Hai and Malik Kashif Hussain.

The demonstrators marched from Bantal Shuhada Chowk to Lari Ada.

Like this: Like Loading...