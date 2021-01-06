‘Sopore like massacres warrant global initiative on Kashmir’

Glowing tributes paid to 6 Jan 1993 Sopore massacre victims

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations while paying glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre on their 28th martyrdom anniversary, today, have said that the deteriorating situation in the territory warrants an international initiative on Kashmir.

Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 350 shops and other structures including residential houses were gutted on this day in 1993 after Indian soldiers set the Sopore town ablaze. The victim families are still awaiting justice while the perpetrators of this heinous crime are roaming free.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Secretary General, Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar, while paying tributes to the martyrs of Sopore massacre, said the Indian military personnel involved in the killing of innocent civilians have not been brought to book till date. He said that Kashmiris would not forget the tragic incident, which took place 28 years ago. He said that drunken Indian troops opened fire on unarmed civilians and set over 400 houses and shops afire by spraying gunpowder. The APHC General Secretary maintained that India was violating basic human rights of Kashmiris while the international community, including the United Nations, has maintained a criminal silence on Indian crimes. He urged world human rights organizations to investigate serious human rights crimes committed by Indian troops in IIOJK.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, while paying tributes to the Sopore martyrs said the time has come when the world should shun its silence and stop India from spilling the blood of innocent people in the occupied territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, said the incident evoked international condemnation and the world saw for itself as to how India can stoop low to keep its forcible occupation intact. He deplored that the people of Sopore are still waiting for justice.

Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, at a meeting in Srinagar said even the Sopore-like massacres have failed to kill the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people. He added that the tragedy reminds the Kashmiris the brutal face of occupation and huge sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for the cause of freedom.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, in his statement expressed solidarity with the families of Sopore massacre victims.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement General Secretary, Peer Hilal Ahmad, in a statement while paying tributes to the martyrs termed the massacre as the worst incident of the human history. He urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of human rights abuses by India in the occupied territory.

Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, in a statement said as many as 18 resolutions passed by the UN to resolve the Kashmir dispute makes the world body bound to put pressure on India to stop grave human rights violations in IIOJK.

International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement said the victims of the worst kind of state terrorism waiting for justice which is being denied by the biased legal system supported by an aggressive and fascist Indian government.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League appealed to the UN and all peace-loving countries to come forward and play their role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute to avoid such massacres in the future. The JKPL in a statement said that the cause for which Kashmiris had laid down their lives would not be ignored at any cost.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the Sopore massacre as the worst example of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. It said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of Sopore martyrs would take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA) Chairman, Aquib Wani, while remembering the martyrs said the blood of innocents won’t go in vain. He termed 6 January 1993 day as blackest chapter in human history.

The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Sopore martyrs gave their lives for a sacred case and their blood would not go waste.

Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen leader Shameem Shawl while expressing solidarity with the families of the victims of Sopore massacre said India had unleashed an aggression in Kashmir to break their commitment to the freedom struggle.

