Sopore shuts in memory of 1993 massacre victims

Srinagar, January 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Sopore, today, to mark the 28th anniversary of the deadliest massacre in the town.

According to Kashmir Media Service, all shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is of the road. Only Indian police and paramilitary personnel can be seen patrolling the roads of the town.

Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 350 shops and other structures including residential houses were gutted on this day in 1993 after Indian soldiers set the town ablaze. The victim families are still awaiting justice while the perpetrators of this heinous crime are roaming free.

The memories of one of the bloodiest massacres carried out against the civilian population in the occupied territory remain fresh in hearts and minds of the people particularly residents of the apple town even after the passage of 28 years.

Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan and human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, have paid rich tributes to the martyrs. They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. They urged the world community to probe all the massacres and fake encounters carried out by Indian forces’ personnel in the occupied territory.

