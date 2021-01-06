UN urged to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

London, January 06 (KMS): Kashmiri leaders, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, have urged the UN to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl in a statement issued from London said that the deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir asked for an international initiative on Kashmir. They maintained that the UN needed to launch its preventive diplomacy to bring to an end the massive human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK as the Kashmiris’ demand was the exercise of their right to self-determination.

They said the UN has failed to implement its resolutions despite the passage of several decades. They said the UN resolutions with the help of the dialogue can help find a solution to the Kashmir problem. Even after 72 years, the UN has not been able to resolve the Kashmir dispute, they deplored.

The statement asked the UN to play its role in resolving the lingering dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl also paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiris martyred in Sopore by Indian troops on January 6, 1993. They urged the world community to shun its indifference towards the Kashmir dispute and impress upon India to fulfill its commitments regarding the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...