Vermaut terms detention of Aasiya Andrabi ‘illegal & inhuman’

Islamabad, January 06 (KMS): Member of International Alliance for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms, Andy Vermaut, has termed the detention of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Aasiya Andrabi, in Indian Jail as ‘illegal & inhuman’ as the arrest was made under false charges and draconian laws.

In a video message, he asked the Indian government to immediately release Aasiya Andrabi and withdraw all the fabricated charges against her, Radio Pakistan reported. He added that she must be provided full legal protection.

Andy Vermaut said Indian forces are suppressing the legitimate freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir through use of force.

He urged the United Nations, European Union, UN Human Rights Council and other international human rights organizations to take notice of India’s act of injustice and high-handedness.

