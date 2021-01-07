Aasiya Andrabi’s illegal detention denounced

Srinagar, January 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has strongly denounced the continued illegal detention of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi and demanded their immediate release from New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the cases registered against Aasiya Andrabi and her associates were fabricated and baseless.

He said that like other Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, Andrabi and her associates had been kept in jail without a free and fair trial. The detainees are being subjected to physical and psychological torture and medical care is not being provided to them due to which their health is deteriorating with each passing day, he said.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi pointed out that Aasiya Andrabi had been detained on baseless charges despite ill health and the threat of coronavirus, which was condemnable.

He urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international human rights bodies to take serious note of the increasing human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK.

He appealed to the UN, OIC member states and international human rights organizations to play role in the release of Aasiya Andrabi, her associates and other Hurriyat leaders and activists.

