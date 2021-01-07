Glowing tributes paid to victims of Sopore massacre

Srinagar, January 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has paid glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre on their martyrdom anniversary.

Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 350 shops and other structures including residential houses were gutted on this day in 1993 after Indian soldiers set the town ablaze. The victim families are still awaiting justice while the perpetrators of this heinous crime are roaming free.

The JKEM General Secretary, Junaid-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the great mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would continue till the attainment of the right to self-determination.

He said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and should be settled in accordance with the UN resolutions. He added that India should give up the path of oppression and create an atmosphere for lasting peace and prosperity in the region and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement and Executive Director of Voice of Victims, Abdul Qadeer Dar in statement issued in Srinagar said, “Sopore massacre reminds us Indian oppression and illegal occupation.”

He said that in 1993, Indian forces, on one hand, were killing Kashmiris in custody under an operation called “Operation Tiger” and, on the other, were burning down the whole localities indiscriminately.

He said that massacres like at Gaw Kadal, Batamaloo Bypass, Zakoora, Masahli Mohala, Bijbihara, Handwara, Baderwah and at many other places were actually a glaring example of how India was keeping its illegal occupation over Kashmir by using its military and police might.

