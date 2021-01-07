Growing populism, Hindutva, hegemony making India lose its mind: Chinese scholar

Beijing, January 07 (KMS): “Recently, the Indian military did ‘something big. The Indian troops not only dare to frequently invade the territories of neighbouring countries, but also in defiance of everything, dare to ‘beard the lion in his den’ and take the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping vehicle as a target,” Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot sector of the Line of Control (LoC) and “targeted a UN vehicle with two military observers on board” when they were on the way to interact with victims of ceasefire violations in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The vehicle was seriously damaged.

Due to the timely rescue and safe evacuation by the Pakistani troops, the two UN military observers remained unharmed and were safely evacuated to Rawalakot region, Cheng Xizhong said in his article.

He said India’s barbarity had been universally opposed and condemned by the international community. Russian media said that the Indian military suddenly launched an attack on the UN convoy in Kashmir, and the bullets directly hit the vehicle of two UN observers.

Fortunately, the accompanying Pakistani soldiers fought back and escorted the UN observers to a safe place.

Cheng said at the beginning of the century, he participated in peacekeeping operations in Africa. “There are clear signs on all the UN vehicles, so it was impossible for the Indian troops not to see them.

This UN vehicle was on the way to interact with victims of ceasefire violations by India.

Obviously, India wanted to stop it and prevent UN personnel from seeing the crimes committed by the Indian troops.”

India’s deliberate attack on the UN vehicle showed that India had completely ignored international norms and international law, he added.

Cheng said on December 22 (2020), the Indian troops suddenly attacked civilians with mortars and heavy weapons near the LoC (Line of Control), killing a 50-year-old woman and injuring three others, including a four-year-old minor.

In 2020, India carried out over 3,000 ceasefire violations, resulting in 276 Pakistani civilians killed.

“The madness of the Indian military is sending a dangerous signal that India is on the verge of losing control.

The growing populism, Hindutva mindset and hegemonic aspirations are making India under the Narendra Modi administration lose its mind,” he said.

