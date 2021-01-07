Houses damaged, areas without electricity as snowfall wreaks havoc in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dozens of houses and other structures were damaged and many areas without electricity due to heavy intermittent snowfall since Sunday.

The heavy snowfall across the Kashmir valley wreaked havoc, killing three persons and causing severe damage to residential houses and property.

Two residential houses were completely damaged and 8 other residential houses and other structures suffered partial damage, while one person was injured due to heavy snowfall in Pampore area of Pulwama district. More than a dozen residential houses were damaged due to heavy snowfall in Baramulla district.

Two residential houses collapsed late last night due to heavy snowfall at Khag areas in Budgam. Two residential houses in Srinagar and one each house was also damaged in Ganderbal and Shopian while many houses suffered partial damage in Islamabad due to the heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, several other structures and property were also damaged in different parts of the valley. As per reports, many villages in Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian and Kulgam districts are still inaccessible due to roads being under snow. Several areas in the Kashmir valley and Jammu region have also complained lack of electricity and water supply.

