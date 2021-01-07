IIOJK transporters observe one-day strike, demand hike in fare

Srinagar, January 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, over 25,000 public transport vehicles remained off the road in support of a one-day strike call, today.

The strike call was given by IIOJK Transport Welfare Association to demand a hike in fare and against the imposition of penalty on the transporters.

“Over 25,000 public transport vehicles including buses and mini-buses remained off the road to press for the demand,” said the Chairman of J&K Transport Welfare Association, TS Wazir.

He said that the authorities should review passenger fares and also roll back the penalties being imposed on the renewal of documents.

Wazir said they had given a call for a one-day strike. If the Indian authorities did not meet the demand, we will chalk out further course of action, he added.

Highlighting the plight of the transporters, he said, “The situation has made our life more difficult after 5th August 2019.”

