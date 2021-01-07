India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic activities in Pakistan: FM

Islamabad, January 07 (KMS):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that India was trying to sabotage peace, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and economic activities in Pakistan.

Anti-state elements always targeted innocent people living near the bordering parts of Pakistan, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The neighboring country, India has been involved in subversive activities against Pakistan since long, he stated. Negative agenda adopted by rival country for this part of the region has been badly exposed before the world community, he added.

The extra-judicial killings and unlawful Citizen act imposed on Kashmiri people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), was an open example for the Human Rights Organizations, the FM stated.

