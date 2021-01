Jammu, January 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian soldiers were critically injured in a landmine blast in Poonch district.

Police said today that the soldiers were undertaking some construction work in Mankote area in the district when one of them accidentally stepped over the landmine yesterday, causing an explosion.

The injured soldiers Identified as Luvpreet Singh and Vikramjeet were admitted to a hospital.

