World’s silence cause of Indian atrocities in IIOJK: APHC

Srinagar, January 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the criminal silence adopted by the international community and the UN on the grim situation in the territory has emboldened India to continue with its atrocities on the Kashmiris.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the illegal actions taken by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on and post August 05, 2019 were aimed at changing the demographic character of IIOJK. He pointed out that since August 05 unilateral and unconstitutional move, the RSS-backed communal BJP government had intensified the killing spree and was settling the Indian Hindus in the occupied territory to convert the Muslim majority into a minority. The spokesman said that thousands of Kashmiris illegally detained during the period had been kept in inhuman condition to break their resolve for freedom from Indian occupation. He urged the international community to impress upon New Delhi to respect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and give them their inalienable right to self-determination without any further delay.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denouncing the continued illegal detention of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail demanded their immediate release.

Meanwhile, people staged a protest in Rajouri town against the killing of a missing youth. They demanded probe into the killing of the youth, Mohammad Zahoor, whose body was recovered from the bushes near a local bus stand in the area after three days.

Over 25,000 public transport vehicles remained off the road in support of a one-day strike call, today. The strike call was given by IIOJK Transport Welfare Association against the imposition of penalty on the transporters by the authorities and to demand a hike in fare.

Meanwhile, IIOJK remained cut off from the rest of the world for the fifth consecutive day, today, due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway owing to accumulation of snow and landslides at several places. Thousands of vehicles including loaded trucks are stranded on the highway. Dozens of houses and other structures were damaged while many areas were without electricity because of heavy intermittent snowfall since Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...