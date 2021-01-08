2 girls die, 3 person sustain injuries in IIOJK mishap

Jammu, January 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two girls including were crushed to death in Kishtwar district.

The girls, Aina Banoo (10), and Nasreena Banoo (20) died and three more persons were injured in the incident which took place near Sangambati area on Kishtwar-Chatroo road.

The injured identified as Tousif Ahmed, his wife Begma Begum, and Safina Begum were shifted to Kishtwar hospital.

Meanwhile, people staged a massive protest demonstration and blocked Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bafliaz-Surankote road for more than five hours after a daily wage worker Wali Mohammad (32) was electrocuted and trapped on the pole due to sheer negligence of staff near Thannamandi. They demanded arrest of PDD department officials and registration of murder case against them.

