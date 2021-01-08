Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

2 girls die, 3 person sustain injuries in IIOJK mishap

Misc Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, January 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two girls including were crushed to death in Kishtwar district.

The girls, Aina Banoo (10), and Nasreena Banoo (20) died and three more persons were injured in the incident which took place near Sangambati area on Kishtwar-Chatroo road.

The injured identified as Tousif Ahmed, his wife Begma Begum, and Safina Begum were shifted to Kishtwar hospital.

Meanwhile, people staged a massive protest demonstration and blocked Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bafliaz-Surankote road for more than five hours after a daily wage worker Wali Mohammad (32) was electrocuted and trapped on the pole due to sheer negligence of staff near Thannamandi. They demanded arrest of PDD department officials and registration of murder case against them.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: