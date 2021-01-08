Continued illegal detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq denounced

Srinagar, Jan 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Imam of Srinagar Jamia Masjid, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon has denounced the continued illegal detention of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid President, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon addressing the congregational gathering at the Jamia Masjid said that the pulpit of the largest religious place and spiritual centre of Kashmir, Jamia Masjid Srinagar, continued to be silent for the 76th Friday now which otherwise would reverberate with the teachings of Qaalallah Wa Qaalar Rasool by the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

He said, the continued illegal detention of the Mirwaiz is not only unjustified and the worst form of dictatorship but was also totally unacceptable to the people.

He reiterated the people’s demand that the curbs on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq be lifted forthwith so that he resumes the centuries-old duties of his family – the Mirwaizeen – and fufill the responsibilities the institution of Mirwaiz enjoins upon him.

On the occasion, the people strongly protested against the continued house arrest of the Mirwaiz and termed it as interference in religious affairs and demanded his immediate release from house detention

