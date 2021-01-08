IIOJK remains cut off from outside world for 6th day

Over 8,000 vehicles stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, January 08 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir remained cut off from the outside world for the sixth consecutive day on Friday.

The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway continued to be blocked due to landslides, shooting stones and mudslides caused by snowfall from Sunday to Wednesday in the territory. Over 8000 vehicles are stranded at the highway.

Official sources told media men that after clearing snow from the Jawahar Tunnel axis of Pir Panchal, the one way movement of stranded tankers and goods carriers in Banihal area will be allowed towards Kashmir valley but massive landslide at Samroli in Chenani area of Udhampur could not be cleared yet. With this, the link to Doda, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Kud-Patnitop, Chenani, Latti and Dudu Sub Division has also been snapped.

