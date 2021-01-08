India using all tactics to prolong its occupation over Kashmir: Inqilabi

SRINAGAR, Jan 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that the Indian communal government is using all tactics to prolong its illegal occupation over the territory.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that instead of resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions, the Indian government was committing the worst kind of oppression in IIOJK.

He said that the Indian government had no interest in the people of Kashmir but it only wanted the land of Kashmir for which it was using all cheap tactics. He said that the Indian government has planned to turn the Muslim-majority status of the territory into a minority. He added that for the purpose the Indian government had granted domicile certificates to its citizens to accommodate them in IIOJK.

