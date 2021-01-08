Archive: Current Month

Indian troops launch CASOs in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Fresh snowfall in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar highway closed | Business Standard NewsSrinagar, January 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Kupwara and Shopian districts.

The troops launched door to door searches in Devar Lolab area of Kupwara district, subjecting the residents to huge inconvenience amid severe cold. The operation was going on when last reports came in.

The Indian troops also continued door to door searches in several areas of Shopian. The operation was launched on Thursday in a Mohalla in Shopian town which was extended to several other areas on Friday.


