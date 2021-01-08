Tributes paid to Sajjad Kenu on martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, January 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to prominent liberation activist, Sajjad Ahmad Kenu, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Indian forces martyred Sajjad Ahmad Kenu of Islamabad town on January 08, 1996.

A function was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in Srinagar in memory of Shaheed Sajjad Ahmed Kenu in which patron of the party, Farida Bahenji, party Chairman, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and other party leaders, Prince Saleem, Abdul Rashid and Shabbir Ahmed participated.

Farida Bahenji in her address paid tributes to the martyred leader and said that Sajjad Ahmed Kenu sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause. She said that Sajjad Ahmed Kino was martyred by Indian forces after subjecting him to mental and physical torture in Indian jails for many years.

She reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue the mission of their martyrs till complete success, adding that every kind of sacrifice would be offered for securing birthright to self-determination.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed addressing on the occasion said that Kashmiri people, particularly youth, were rendering their lives for freedom from India’s illegal occupation and their sacrifices would not be allowed go waste. He said that India would not be able to stop the Kashmiris from their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, the JKMM Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement in Islamabad also paid homage to Shaheed Sajjad Ahmed Kenu and said the living nations never forget the sacrifices of their heroes who lay down their precious lives for the glorious future of their people.

