Concern expressed over detainees’ plight in jails

Troops create mysterious sounds to terrify Kashmiris

Srinagar, January 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiris, detained under black laws, especially of those languishing in different jails of India including Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and APHC leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Abdul Samad Inqilabi in their statements in Srinagar said that India in line with its malicious plan has put the lives of the Kashmiri prisoners at risk particularly in the present environment of Covid-19 pandemic in Indian jails. The statements said that several Hurriyat leaders and activists suffering from multiple physical ailments are being victimized by denying proper food and medication. The Hurriyat leaders and organizations demanded immediate release of the detainees including Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mohammad Yaseen Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Dr Mohammad Qasim, Mohammad, Masarrat Aalam Butt and Aasiya Andrabi.

APHC leader Devinder Singh Behl during a visit to Nowshehra area of Rajouri said that Narendra Modi government was planning to settle non-Kashmiri Hindus in the occupied territory by depriving the Gujjar Bakrwal community of their lands.

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights J&K Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has expressed concern over involving innocent youth by Indian police in fake charges regarding the killing of prominent Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri.

In the meantime, a report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Indian authorities were randomly using black laws for putting the Kashmiri activists behind the bars. This is being done despite the fact that the world human rights organizations including Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Amnesty International have been demanding the repeal of black laws and the release of political detainees. They referring to the draconian Public Safety Act said that a person can be detained for a period of two years without being produced to any court of law. The report made a mention of APHC leader Masarrat Aalam Butt who has been slapped with PSA more than 30 times.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association Chairman Aquib Wani addressing a party meeting in Rajouri said that Kashmiris were losing life, resources and identity due to the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, Indian troops resorting to once again 1992-like cheap tactics are using tools to create sharp and deep sounds during nights to terrify people in the occupied territory. The manufactured xenophobic sounds, as described by psychologists, are meant to force the locals to remain indoors during violent cordon and search operations and other illegal activities like loot and vandalism, carried out by the Indian troops in nearby houses and villages during nights. The mysterious booms are heard particularly in South Kashmir.

Indian authorities have extended the ban on 3G-4G internet till January 22. IIOJK is without proper internet for the past 17 months now.

An Indian army porter was injured in a landmine blast at Tanghdar in Kupwara district. It is worth mentioning here that Indian Army uses civilians as conscripts in areas located close to the Line of Control for transportation of weapons and other goods to advanced posts. A BJP leader escaped unhurt after unknown gunmen attacked his vehicle at Qasim Nagar in Jammu.

