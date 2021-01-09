Concern expressed over Hurriyat leaders’ illegal detention

Srinagar, January 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in the jails of India and the territory.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian authorities were keeping the detainees in the worst conditions in jails.

He said that the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists are also being deprived of basic rights like medical care and legal aid. The inhumane treatment with Kashmiri political detainees was part of India’s aggressive and cruel policy against Kashmiris, he added.

Khan Sopori condemned the silence of international human rights organizations over the worst treatment of Kashmiri detainees and reminded them once again of their professional and moral responsibilities. He urged them to come forward and hold him accountable for Indian crimes in Kashmir.

He also condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai, Mohammad Yaseen Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Dr Mohammad Qasim, Mohammad, Musarat Alam Butt, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Pir Saifullah, Dr Hameed Fayyaz, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmida Sufi, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Advocate Zahid Ali, Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Vatali, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yusuf Mir and Muhammad Rafiq Ganai.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian forces were killing the innocent people of Kashmir on daily basis. He said that the Kashmiri people wanted that Jammu and Kashmir be a part of Pakistan.

He said that the Kashmir dispute should be settled in accordance with the January 5, 1949 resolution through a free and fair referendum under the auspices of the United Nations.

Like this: Like Loading...