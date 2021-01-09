India plans to settle Indians on Bakrwals’ land: Devinder Singh

Jammu, January 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Devinder Singh Behl, Chairman of Social Peace Forum, has said that Narendra Modi government is planning to settle non-Kashmiri Hindus in the occupied territory by depriving the Gujjar Bakrwal community of their lands.

Devinder Singh Behl made these remarks during a visit to Lam Darhal Nowshera near the Line of Control (LoC) where he went to express solidarity with the Bakarwal families whose houses were destroyed in recent heavy snowfall and rains.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families, he appealed to the wealthy to extend their support to them.

Like this: Like Loading...