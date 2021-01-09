Indian Army porter injured in landmine blast in kupwara

Srinagar, January 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian army porter was injured in a landmine blast at Tanghdar in Kupwara district.

The injured porter was rushed to sub-district hospital Tanghdar where he was referred to Bone and Joints Hospital in Srinagar for advance treatment. The injured porter was shifted to Srinagar late evening.

A police officer said the porter has suffered serious foot injuries.

The police officer identified the injured as Showkat Ahmad Chak, resident of Tanghdar Nard.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian Army uses civilians as conscripts in areas located close to the Line of Control for transportation of its weapon and other goods to advanced posts.

