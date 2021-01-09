Indian troops create mysterious sounds at night to terrify Kashmiris

Srinagar, January 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, mysterious booms are heard particularly in South Kashmir during midnights, creating fear among Kashmiris.

The Indian troops are using such equipment during nights, which emit frightening sounds with an aim to terrify the local people. The manufactured xenophobic sounds, as described by psychologists, are meant to force the locals to remain indoors during violent cordon and search operations and other illegal activities like looting and vandalism, carried out by Indian troops in nearby houses and villages during nights.

The locals in South Kashmir said that when they fall asleep at night, all of sudden strange sounds start coming and they get up out of fear.

They say that such sounds have created fear psychosis particularly among women in children.

It is worth mentioning here that RSS-backed BJP government wants to harass and intimidate the Kashmiris through such tactics to divert their attention from freedom struggle. The Hindutva forces have resorted to such frightening methods in the past as well, but failed to submit the Kashmiris, and this time they will also not able to intimidate them into submission, said locals.

