JKPA says India resorting to unholy tactics in IIOJK

Jammu, January 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA) has sought peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per political aspirations of Kashmiri people.

JKPA Chairman Aquib Wani addressing a party meeting in Rajouri area of Jammu region said, “Because of lingering unsettled dispute people of Jammu and Kashmir are losing life, resources and are living under psychological fear which has recently increased because of mysterious sounds being heard in several villages of the Kashmir valley.”

Aquib Wani added that people’s attention is being diverted by authorities through such unholy tactics to settle non Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir. He said India is playing with the psyche of Kashmiris by creating fear in their minds to pursue its unethical agenda of demography invasion in the territory.

JKPA chairman said that without a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute there can’t be peace in South Asia because Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint and a threat to global peace.

