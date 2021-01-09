Archive: Current Month

Mach incident is part of Indian conspiracy: PM

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, January 09 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the Mach incident in Balochistan is part of the Indian conspiracy to instigate anarchy and sectarian strife in Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony in connection with the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad, he said the Indian plot was to murder the religious scholars of different schools of thought.

He commended the intelligence agencies for foiling four major terrorist activities including one on the outskirts of Islamabad. He said we have put out the fire which the enemy was conspiring to stoke through sectarianism.


