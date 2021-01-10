IIOJK detainees being deprived of basic amenities in jails: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, January 10 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Moment (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that hundreds of innocent youth of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been languishing in different jails of India and the territory under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the detainees had been deprived of basic facilities due to which they had been suffering from different diseases.

He further said that the Modi-led Indian fascist government had started the process of changing the demography of IIOJK under a planned conspiracy as lakhs of domiciles have been issued to non-state actors. The Indian government wants to convert the Muslim majority status of IIOJK into a minority and the international community should take notice of it.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that during the search operation, youth were martyred in fake encounters and even their bodies were not handed over to their families for proper burial.

He appealed to the United Nations to expose the true face of India to the world, adding that schools, hospitals and ambulances were not fired even in major wars but India had violated all international laws, he added. No one will be allowed to betray the blood of martyrs and their mission will be accomplished at all costs, he maintained.

