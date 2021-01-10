India has turned IIOJK into military garrison: JKEM

Srinagar, January 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has said that India has turned the occupied territory into a military garrison.

The JKEM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India, which claimed to be the biggest democracy, was involved in large-scale human rights violations in IIOJK.

He said that the Kashmiri people had totally rejected the illegal occupation of India and the illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019. He added that the Indian authorities had kept the Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership in jails and under house detention. Thousands of Kashmiris have been kept in jails under black laws including Public Safety Act (PSA).

The spokesman deplored that a large number of youth, including ten-year-old children, were among the arrested Kashmiris. He said that it was a humiliation of human rights that the brutal Indian soldiers forcibly disappear innocent Kashmiri youth after being subjected to the worst torture in front of their parents.

He said that no nation can be kept enslaved for long by force. He added that Kashmiri people were fighting for their right birthright to self-determination. Following the fascist agenda of Hindu extremist organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh, the Indian government is depriving the Kashmiri people of all their basic rights, he maintained.

He appealed to the United Nations and the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

