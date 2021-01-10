Pakistan rejects India’s malicious statement linking UN-designated individual with FATF

Islamabad, January 10 (KMS): Pakistan has categorically rejected malicious statement by Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding conviction of a UN-designated individual by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan.

In a statement, the foreign office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that India had no locus standi to comment on the independent judicial mechanisms of Pakistan. In this regard the only ‘compliance’ that interests Pakistan is abiding by its own statutes and fulfillment of its international obligations.

The spokesperson said, the investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of the effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences.

He said, India’s assertions to link Pakistan’s due legal process with FATF are unfortunate. He said, it is yet another Indian attempt to politicize FATF and use its processes against Pakistan. Pakistan reiterates its commitment to impartiality, confidentiality and technical nature of the FATF process, he added.

He said, Indian insinuations against Pakistan are in fact a vain attempt to conceal its failures to bring to justice those blatantly involved in state terrorism and brutal suppression against the subjugated people of IIOJK and other minority communities.

