Waheed Parra detained by police in Jammu after granted bail: Mehbooba

Srinagar, January 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti has said that her party’s youth president, Waheed Parra was detained by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a wing of police, in Jammu after granted bail.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet questioned the arrest of Waheed Parra, saying that this is brazen contempt of court.

“Despite NIA court granting bail to Waheed after court proceedings, he has now been detained by CIK in Jammu. Under what law & for what crime has he been arrested? This is brazen contempt of court,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Para was granted bail by the National Investigation Agency court in Jammu. The president of the PDP’s youth wing was summoned by the NIA on November 25 last year, a day after he had filed the nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) from his home constituency in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. Later, he was questioned and booked in what the NIA said in a militancy related case. Para had won the DDC polls with a significant margin while in custody.

