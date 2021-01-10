WHO hailed for showing Kashmir separate from India

Srinagar, January 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar has hailed the World Health Organization for showing Jammu Kashmir including Ladakh a separate entity from India, as against Narendra Modi government’s claim.

The world map on WHO website shows India and Jammu Kashmir as separate entities which according to WHO spokesman is as per the guidelines provided by the United Nations.

While discarding the objection by India as unrealistic, he urged the United Nations to take concrete steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

“This map shows that the world accepts the new map provided by Islamic Republic of Pakistan and this kind of realistic approach by the United Nations will help in building a peaceful, secure and prosperous world which has been threatened by neo-expansionist countries like India and Israel,” he added.

As a next step, he said, the UN needs to implement its resolutions to ascertain the wishes of Kashmiri people about their political future.

Like this: Like Loading...