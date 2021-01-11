19 innocent students languishing in jails for 4 years, says Untoo

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has strongly condemned the authorities for keeping nineteen students in jail for the past four years in a fabricated murder case.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement in Srinagar said that many of the detained youth including, Seerutul Hassan, are undergoing treatment for many ailments. Seerat has developed ulcers in stomach.

He maintained that all these students are innocent as the prosecution has failed to produce any witness, while they are being kept in jail on baseless grounds to prolong their detentions. He deplored that the occupational authorities have developed the habit of seeing Kashmiris in distress and pain as they take pleasure out of these inhuman acts.

The IFJHRJK Chairman appealed for an impartial probe by United Nations Rapporteur for Prisoners, Amnesty International and Asia Watch to bring an end the physical trauma to the innocent students as well as the victim families.

