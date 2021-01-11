Dark night of oppression will end soon

👉#BrutalIndianArmy

UN urged to set up tribunal to probe killings

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, General Secretary of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Molvi Bashir Ahmed has said that the dark night of oppression imposed by India will end and the Kashmiris will see the dawn of freedom, one day.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed while addressing party workers in Pulwama said, the Kashmiris have never submitted to Indian machinations and will fight till end. He urged the international community to increase its pressure on India to stop state terrorism in Kashmir and grant the people the opportunity to decide their political future through plebiscite.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements sharply reacted to the IIOJK police charge-sheet confirming the involvement of Indian Army Captain Bhupinder Singh in the killing of three Rajouri youth in a fake encounter for Rs 2 million reward. They urged the United Nations to set up a special tribunal to probe all such killings in the occupied territory.

APHC leader Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a meeting of social and political activists in Jammu said fake encounters have become a new norm in Kashmir. The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian troops had martyred hundreds of youth in fake encounters in Jammu and Kashmir during the past three decades. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League called upon the international community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in the territory.

The Bar Association during its executive body meeting with Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga in the chair in Srinagar demanded the investigation into the killing of three innocent students by the Indian troops at Lawaypora on December 30 by a sitting judge of the High Court.

A special TADA court in Jammu, today, framed charges against illegally detained JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a three-decade old fake case. Indian police arrested over seven youth during house raids in Pulwama and Poonch districts.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader and Member of Indian Parliament Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi in a statement called upon India to reverse illegal actions of 5th August 2019, initiate dialogue with all the stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute and open historical traditional routes between all the regions of the territory to facilitate trade, travel and people-to-people contact in the important region of South Asia.

Like this: Like Loading...