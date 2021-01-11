Dark night of oppression woven on Kashmiris will end one day: Molvi Bashir

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, General Secretary of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Molvi Bashir Ahmed has said that India’s dark night of oppression will eventually end and the Kashmiri people will see the dawn of freedom, one day.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed while addressing party workers in Pulwama said, although Kashmiris are presently forced to live under illegal military occupation of India, yet they are determined to gain freedom as they have never submitted to Indian machinations. He deplore that drunken Indian soldiers were playing with the lives of Kashmiri people.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said that Indian colonialism used every tactic of oppression and brutal use of force to weaken the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom but it could not stop them from continuing their struggle for right to self-determination.

He said that the Kashmiris had a great respect for the youth who have sacrificed their lives for the great cause of freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

The APHC General Secretary urged the international community to increase pressure on India to stop state terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

