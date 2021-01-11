IIOJK Bar demands probe into killing of 3 students

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Bar Association has demanded an impartial probe into the killing of three innocent students by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Srinagar on December 30, last year.

In a meeting held under the chair of Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga, the Bar Association discussed at length the killing of the students at Lawaypora, Srinagar.

The lawyers said that the killing of the students has not only sent shock waves across Jammu and Kashmir but it has also equally grieved the legal fraternity. “It is painful to know that the victim students had nothing to do with any unlawful activities and were innocent students as per the statement of their families,” the Bar statement said.

The Bar Association demanded the probe by a sitting High Court judge into the killing. The Bar expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred students.

