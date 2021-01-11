India urged to release Mirwaiz, other detainees

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League has said that the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom will continue till its logical conclusion despite the ongoing Indian brutalities.

The JKPL at a party meeting presided over by Chief Coordinator Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan in Srinagar reiterated the demand for immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and all other political leaders and activists languishing in various jails in India and in IIOJK.

The meeting said this situation poses a grave threat to the lives of the Kashmiri prisoners amid the ravages of coronavirus. It urged the world rights organisations to facilitate the release of the prisoners as the humanitarian crisis unfolds.

The leader called upon the international community including the UN to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in Jammu and Kashmir and play their role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammuj and Kashmir Tehreek e Muzhamat led by Sheikh Musaib along with Reyaz Ahmed visited Soura Medical Institute, Srinagar, to enquire about the well being of pro freedom activist and Islamic scholar Ghulam Rasool Hajjam who had suffered a cardiac arrest recently.

