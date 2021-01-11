Indian police arrest seven youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested over seven youth in Pulwama and Poonch districts.

Indian police during house raids arrested three youth from Awatipore area of Pulwama district and four youth in Mandher area of Pooch district.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man, Shariq Mohammad, died of multiple stab injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, triggering protests by the family members.

Shariq Mohammad was stabbed by some persons on the night of January 3 following a scuffle over some unknown issue during a party at one of his friends’ house at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.

