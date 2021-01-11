Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

Indian police arrest seven youth in IIOJK

Arrest Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested over seven youth in Pulwama and Poonch districts.

Indian police during house raids arrested three youth from Awatipore area of Pulwama district and four youth in Mandher area of Pooch district.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man, Shariq Mohammad, died of multiple stab injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, triggering protests by the family members.

Shariq Mohammad was stabbed by some persons on the night of January 3 following a scuffle over some unknown issue during a party at one of his friends’ house at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: