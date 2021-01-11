Masoodi rejects Industrial Policy, suggests ways to resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and Member of Indian Parliament Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi has called for reversal of illegal actions of 5th August 2019, initialization of dialogue with all the stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute and opening of the historical traditional routes between all the regions of the territory to facilitate trade, travel and people-to-people contact in the important region of South Asia.

The NC leader in a statement in Srinagar while rejecting Modi-led fascist Indian government’s so-called industrial policy for illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir emphasized that the scheme would not fetch any results in absence of an aggressive peace initiative to address the political aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Masoodi said that earlier such announcements have not changed anything on ground in Jammu and Kashmir. “The alienation, despite such announcements, has been ever increasing and that the unconstitutional measures of 5th August 2019, nothing less than an misadventure, have further widened the gulf.”

He said that the authorities could not muster courage even after one and a half years of assault on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir to restore the Internet exposing millions of students and businessmen to immense loss and inconvenience.

The black law continues to be invoked with impunity and young and old detained hundreds of miles away from their homes, he pointed out.

In such scenario he said the Industrial Development Scheme, in absence of a result oriented peace initiative, is like changing the bed linen of a hospital bed instead of providing medical care to cure the patient.

Masoodi asked India to undo the 5th August 2019 decisions, initiate dialogue with all the stakeholders for lasting peace and open the historical and traditional routes between all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate trade, travel and people to people contact in an important region of South Asia.

Like this: Like Loading...