Solidarity expressed with peasants’ movement

Jammu, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association has expressed solidarity with the ongoing peasants’ movement led by Punjabi Sikhs against adamant Modi-led fascist regime.

The JKPA Chairman, Aquib Wani in a meeting at Rajouri in Jammu, said, “The Sikhs of Punjab have always stood with Kashmiri Muslims in their bad times be it the attack on Kashmiri students in different Indian states after Pulwama attack or when Article 35A was abrogated illegally.”

He further said that the Indian fascist regime is leaving no stone unturned to crush minorities like Muslims, Sikhs and Dalits and world must take notice of the growing racism on Nazi pattern.

Student leader, Shabab Malik also spoke on occasion and stressed unity among minorities to thwart evil plans and conspiracies of the Modi government.

